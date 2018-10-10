Global News Morning October 10 2018 7:21am 05:01 Neon Dreams preps for Halifax show We chat with members of the band Neon Dreams ahead of their homecoming show this weekend at the Marquee Ballroom. They are getting set to head out on a Canadian tour supporting local talent Ria Mae. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4532198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4532198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?