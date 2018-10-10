Children's Rights Advocate Patrick Canagasingham October 10 2018 6:21am 05:53 International Day of Girl – October 11th International Day of Girl is recognized globally on October 11th. Children’s rights advocate Patrick Canagasingham draws attention to the challenges girls face and what we can do to promote change. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4532156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4532156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?