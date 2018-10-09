Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 9 2018 8:13pm 02:02 Driverless, electric vehicle tested in Edmonton A new technology is taking over Edmonton’s streets: a driverless, electric vehicle called ELA. As Sarah Kraus explains, it’s being tested here because of the cold, snowy climate. Edmonton launches electric autonomous vehicle pilot project <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4531504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4531504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?