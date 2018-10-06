Menu
Special
2 hours ago
Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton International Film Festival
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 6 2018 8:51pm
03:20
Weather: Oct 6
Global Edmonton’s weather forecast for Sat, Oct 6.
More Videos
Weather: Sep 29
03:42
Weather: Sep 22
03:32
Weather: Sep 15
03:17
Weather: Sep 8
03:26
Weather: Sep 1
03:40
Weather: Sep 30
03:19
Weather: Sep 23
03:37
Video Home
01:56
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton’s Dungarees host 24-hour gig-a-thon for cancer
02:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Pumpkins take over Smoky Lake for annual weigh-off
01:55
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
What to see before the Edmonton International Film Festival wraps up
01:30
Bob Layton
Bob Layton’s editorial: Oct. 5
02:27
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 5
02:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Young refugee and his Edmonton teacher up for huge literary award
01:37
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Ultra low-cost carriers lead to boom at EIA
03:09
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Ford, Kenney rally in Calgary against carbon tax
02:20
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Thales says Metro LRT signalling system ready but city not celebrating
16:34
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Oct 5
01:48
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta Golden Bears hockey team heads to Denver for a pair of games
01:35
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton film producer opens up about his long journey to the silver screen
03:45
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Could more drugs become decriminalized?
01:40
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Discount on Alberta oil reaches record levels
01:45
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton neighbourhood calls on city to re-invest in rec
01:38
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
AGLC licenses 17 Alberta cannabis stores for Oct. 17
13:19
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Oct 4
04:26
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
A look back at how the new Royal Alberta Museum came to be
03:24
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: Oct. 3
01:49
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Royal Alberta Museum: Indigenous culture showcased
01:36
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
LNG facility in BC good news for Alberta oil and gas
01:53
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Royal Alberta Museum: Contemporary Alberta
16:29
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Oct 3
01:50
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton MVP: Callum Sundquist
01:50
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Highly skilled volunteers motivated by love of community and quilting
03:24
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Oct. 2
03:24
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: Oct. 2
01:21
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton’s Bissell Centre and Wishbone restaurant team up for Thanksgiving meal drive
02:14
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Health Matters Oct. 2
01:42
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Should Edmonton relax its rules on where liquor stores can set up shop?
