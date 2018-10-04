Burlington October 4 2018 4:21pm 00:48 Cat with duct tape on its head freed The founder of Every Life Matters Cat Rescue says a cat now called ‘”Lucky” had to be freed after it was discovered in a parking lot in Burlington with duct tape on its face. Cat found in Burlington with duct tape covering its face <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4517881/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4517881/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?