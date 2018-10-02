Global News at 11 Lethbridge October 2 2018 7:50pm 01:54 Lethbridge hit with snowy fall day Tuesday Snow fell on Lethbridge on Tuesday, but according to a Global News weather expert, the area could see a more mild winter than usual. Matt Battochio reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4511366/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4511366/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?