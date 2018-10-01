Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
8 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump to discuss new Canada, U.S., Mexico trade deal
The Morning Show
October 1 2018 9:50am
04:28
Rising indie-pop band Dizzy performs a track from their debut album
Dizzy performs Pretty Thing from their new album, Baby Teeth
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4503595/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4503595/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Frontperson performs Tick Tock
03:33
Heather Russell performs Lights Off
03:19
Sue Newberry & the Law performs “Blue”
04:37
Lesley Pike performs “Dance Real Close”
03:39
A “Run Away” performance by “The Dreamboats”
04:37
Tara Shannon performs Be You
03:09
The Wiggles perform on The Morning Show
03:13
Video Home
02:00
The Morning Show
Pockets are going to be little fuller for wait staff in the U.K.
02:21
The Morning Show
The NBA wants this player to cover up his tattoo
01:10
The Morning Show
Good gourd! This pumpkin broke a North American record
04:59
The Morning Show
The Property Bros. want to teach kids how to build
05:01
The Morning Show
How romantic relationships can affect your friendships
05:04
The Morning Show
Celebrating International Sake Day
03:38
The Morning Show
The truth about breast cancer screening
04:49
The Morning Show
What does the new NAFTA deal mean for Canada?
02:57
The Morning Show
Was this the most expensive tweet in history?
01:51
The Morning Show
You’ve never seen a Sting performance like this before
01:46
The Morning Show
Is this the best karaoke performance ever?
02:16
The Morning Show
This restaurant owner is trying to be unpopular
03:53
The Morning Show
Are you going to take your kids to see ‘Smallfoot” this weekend?
03:34
The Morning Show
Multi-award winning country artist Charlie Major is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his number one hit song “it can’t happen to me”
03:36
The Morning Show
Canada’s funniest person is … Chanty Marostica
03:27
The Morning Show
The reality of taking care of elderly parents
03:02
The Morning Show
Nuit Blanche expands into Scarborough for the first time
22:53
The Morning Show
The Morning Show: Sep 27
01:52
The Morning Show
Car tech makes us safer…or does it?
01:02
The Morning Show
Kayaker gets a crazy surprise in the waves
01:57
The Morning Show
Jeff Probst drops a ‘Survivor’ bombshell that Canadians will love
01:21
The Morning Show
Will you buy the first flying car available to the public?
03:57
The Morning Show
Winter is coming but gardeners are preparing for Spring
03:41
The Morning Show
The latest and best electric cars you can buy right now
05:12
The Morning Show
Jeffrey Li performs the song that brought him stardom on ‘America’s Got Talent’
03:35
The Morning Show
Grappling with the death of a loved one and bringing a killer to justice
03:18
The Morning Show
These guys have a lot of ‘Moxie’
03:26
The Morning Show
What would happen if people stopped believing in money?
04:55
The Morning Show
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, tips on how to make smoked BBQ turkey
04:45
The Morning Show
Is NAFTA dead in the water?
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive