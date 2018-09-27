CKWS TV September 27 2018 5:40pm 02:09 Queen’s football Gaels versus Western on Saturday It’s Queen’s against Western on Saturday. One of the great football rivalries in Canada. Queen’s football Gaels are confident they can upset the Mustangs <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4494261/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4494261/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?