Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
3 hours ago
WATCH LIVE: Flooding in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence makes landfall
The Morning Show
September 14 2018 9:53am
02:54
What should you see at the movies this weekend?
Vicki Sparks is back with this week’s ‘See It or Skip It’
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4449993/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4449993/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
See it or Skip it: The Nun, Peppermint or The Little Stranger?
04:26
See it or Skip it: Happytime Murders or Searching?
04:11
Is The Meg worth seeing?
05:11
Is Christopher Robin worth seeing?
04:33
Is Crazy Rich Asians worth seeing?
04:29
Remembering Burt Reynolds’ legacy
03:26
TIFF Rising Stars to watch for
04:51
Video Home
22:54
The Morning Show
The Morning Show: Sep 14
03:29
The Morning Show
This Canadian University judges you based on what high school you attended
01:07
The Morning Show
This Toronto attraction stinks but people can’t stay away
01:16
The Morning Show
Volkswagen is discontinuing its iconic vehicle
04:52
The Morning Show
Things no one tells you
06:34
The Morning Show
America’s most controversial writer talks his new book
04:09
The Morning Show
Beating the back to school bugs
02:26
The Morning Show
What the celebs are drinking and chowing down on at TIFF
05:42
The Morning Show
Is it smart strategy for the Liberals to dub Andrew Scheer “Stephen Harper 2.0?”
01:15
The Morning Show
Is this the world’s sorriest bus stop?
02:02
The Morning Show
Does anybody care about Apple’s new products?
02:10
The Morning Show
Could you keep up with Mark Wahlberg’s daily routine?
02:39
The Morning Show
Humboldt Broncos return to the ice
07:36
The Morning Show
Food Loves Company’s Cauliflower Fried Rice showdown
03:41
The Morning Show
Max Parker performs Out of the Blue
03:42
The Morning Show
Is it time to ban plastic coffee pods?
04:11
The Morning Show
Canadian Olympic snowboarder Mercedes Nicoll on the RBC Race for the Kids
05:21
The Morning Show
Can you win a majority as a ‘fringe’ candidate?
05:30
The Morning Show
The Humboldt Broncos families look to find a new normal following April’s tragic bus crash
22:54
The Morning Show
The Morning Show: Sep 12
04:39
The Morning Show
Juno winner Karrnell’s plays ‘Name That Song’ with the hosts
00:55
The Morning Show
A-List celeb visits Toronto coffee shop
02:08
The Morning Show
You won’t believe what Amazon is going to sell next
02:00
The Morning Show
Should you coach your own kid in sports?
04:53
The Morning Show
Author Gill Paul’s new book, Another Woman’s Husband
04:55
The Morning Show
Guinness World Records on display in studio
03:36
The Morning Show
Lunch packing tips
04:59
The Morning Show
Previewing the best TIFF parties
04:02
The Morning Show
Karrnell performs Crazy Old Man
03:36
The Morning Show
What does Apple have planned for the iPhone?
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive