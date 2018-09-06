Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 6 2018 1:13pm 00:45 York Regional police seek public help identifying suspects from Vaughn Mills mall shooting The York Regional Police say they are looking for three men who were allegedly involved in a shooting at a mall in Vaughan Mills. 3 suspects wanted in Vaughan Mills shooting, York Regional Police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4431266/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4431266/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?