Global News at Noon Toronto August 31 2018 12:45pm 02:15 Yorkdale Mall reopens following shooting investigation Yorkdale Mall in Toronto reopened on Friday after a shooting inside the busy shopping centre on Thursday. Kamil Karamali has more. Yorkdale Mall reopens after shooting investigation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4421255/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4421255/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?