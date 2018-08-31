Global News at Noon Toronto August 31 2018 12:43pm 01:36 Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning. Mark Carcasole reports. Police seek suspect after man fatally shot in east-end Toronto <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4421239/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4421239/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?