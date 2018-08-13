Crime August 13 2018 8:19am 00:42 Police investigating after 2 people shot, wounded in North York Toronto police are investigating after two people were shot near a plaza in North York early Monday morning. Police investigating after 2 people shot, wounded near plaza in North York <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4384218/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4384218/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?