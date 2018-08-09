The Morning Show August 9 2018 7:32am 00:55 Man struck by multiple vehicles in Scarborough near Hwy. 2A Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Scarborough overnight. Pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4378085/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4378085/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?