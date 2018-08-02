The Morning Show August 2 2018 9:34am 05:10 Is Ontario Premier Doug Ford now the leading conservative voice in Canada? The panel discusses the latest on the federal government’s approach to the carbon tax and whether Doug Ford is now the biggest conservative figure in Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4367103/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4367103/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?