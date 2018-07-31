Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 31 2018 5:39pm 02:33 Flemingdon Park tenants facing huge rent hike refusing to pay Fed up with poor living conditions and faced with the prospect of a rent increase, a group of Flemingdon Park tenants say they’re going on rent strike. Caryn Lieberman explains. ‘We don’t want to live like animals’: Flemingdon Park tenant plans protest over rent hike <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4363759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4363759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?