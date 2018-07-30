Sniffing out trouble in your home and office: K9 bed bug detection

Bed bug infestations are on the rise and they can live in many spaces, not just on beds. They can be found on couches, night tables, and even behind walls. Seek and Find Experts (SAFE) are a locally owned and operated business specializing in K9 bed bug detection in Alberta and British Columbia. Owner/Handler Julie Anne Smith talks about the growing bed bug problem and how the certified K9 detection units search business, public and private residences.