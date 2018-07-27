Politics July 27 2018 2:04pm 00:24 Jennifer Keesmaat to run for mayor of Toronto Former Toronto chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat said Friday as she announced her candidacy for mayor of Toronto, that the city needs “bold ideas” and “bold leadership.” Jennifer Keesmaat, former Toronto chief planner, running for mayor <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357434/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4357434/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?