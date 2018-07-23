Danforth shooting July 23 2018 11:13pm 03:57 ‘I was traumatized’: Witness describes chaotic scene of Danforth shooting Kerim Bayer told Global News he considered “attacking” the shooter to stop him during the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown area Sunday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4349137/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4349137/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?