July 19, 2018
Full coverage on wildfires burning around B.C. right now
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
July 23 2018 3:45pm
17:29
Global News at 5:30: Jul 22 Top Stories
The Sunday, July 22, 2018 edition of Global News at 5:30.
Global News at 5:30: Jul 15 Top Stories
11:05
Global News at 5:30: Jul 8 Top Stories
22:08
Global News at 5:30: Jul 1 Top Stories
17:14
Global News at 5:30: Jul 14 Top Stories
16:12
Global News at 5:30: Jul 21 Top Stories
18:57
Global News at 5:30: Jul 7 Top Stories
18:08
Global News at 5:30: Jun 24 Top Stories
09:10
18:57
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jul 21 Top Stories
02:14
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Hundreds of Peachland residents are preparing to leave their homes on short notice as multiple fires burn in the area
02:06
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Firefighters, workers jump into action to save Summerland-area vineyard
01:36
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Mount Eneas fire burning out of control
02:04
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Good Creek Fire brings back memories of 2003
01:47
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Lumby Fire Department is trying to determine what caused a house to go up in flames Wednesday morning
02:05
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon residents fight hedge fire sparked by lightning
01:52
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A Vernon mom who stepped on a used hypodermic needle on the beach is warning others to be careful
01:44
Global News at 11 Okanagan
UPDATE: Fire crews getting upper hand in Kaleden fire
02:34
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon Inventor opens his workshop doors to the public
11:05
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jul 15 Top Stories
16:12
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jul 14 Top Stories
02:21
Global News at 11 Okanagan
500 hectare blaze east of Kamloops now a smoldering grass fire
02:30
Global News at 11 Okanagan
The 10th annual Armstrong Metal Fest kicks off with a very loud bang
02:22
Global News at 11 Okanagan
The 6th annual Accordion Get-Together entertains audiences at the Riverside R.V. Park in Enderby
03:20
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A preview of this upcoming weekend’s events in the Okanagan
01:42
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Nicolas Cage film may be part of a growing trend in Vernon
01:49
Global News at 11 Okanagan
5,600 used needles. 6 days. A Penticton pharmacy is buying back discarded needles
01:44
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Nicolas Cage filming in Vernon
02:07
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Zane Lambert one of 30 professional bull riders competing at the Okanagan PBR Challenge in Kelowna
02:04
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Sales of single-family homes are down in the central Okanagan, will prices follow suit?
01:47
Global News at 11 Okanagan
‘Nobody could believe I was Canadian’: Penticton fire victim struggles to replace crucial personal documents
02:33
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Historical bathing suits heat up the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna
02:20
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon city council has received more than 40 recommendations on how to improve safety in the downtown core
01:53
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Osoyoos wants slice of pot tax revenue, bans government-run cannabis shops
02:32
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A jam session with local Kelowna “Kindie” rock band
22:08
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jul 8 Top Stories
18:08
Global News at 5:30 Okanagan
Global News at 5:30: Jul 7 Top Stories
01:53
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon volunteers take on needle pick up
