Special
July 19, 2018
Full coverage on wildfires burning around B.C. right now
Global News at 5 Okanagan
July 20 2018 9:33pm
20:35
Global News at 5: Jul 20 Top Stories
The Friday, July 20, 2018 edition of Global News at 5.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4344919/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4344919/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Global News at 5: Jul 13 Top Stories
17:21
Global News at 5: Jul 6 Top Stories
16:59
Global News at 5: Jul 5 Top Stories
19:33
Global News at 5: Jul 17 Top Stories
17:00
Global News at 5: Jul 16 Top Stories
17:38
Global News at 5: Jul 19 Top Stories
21:44
Global News at 5: Jul 18 Top Stories
20:18
02:14
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Hundreds of Peachland residents are preparing to leave their homes on short notice as multiple fires burn in the area
02:06
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Firefighters, workers jump into action to save Summerland-area vineyard
21:44
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Jul 19 Top Stories
01:36
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Mount Eneas fire burning out of control
01:43
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Mount Eneas fire – organized chaos
02:04
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Good Creek Fire brings back memories of 2003
00:36
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Okanagan Mountain Park Fire
01:45
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Wildfire video between Peachland and Summerland
20:18
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Jul 18 Top Stories
01:47
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Lumby Fire Department is trying to determine what caused a house to go up in flames Wednesday morning
02:05
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon residents fight hedge fire sparked by lightning
02:38
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Peachland fire fight
17:00
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Jul 17 Top Stories
02:26
Global News at 5 Okanagan
RCMP raids dispensary owned by former Kelowna politician and former WFN chief
01:52
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A Vernon mom who stepped on a used hypodermic needle on the beach is warning others to be careful
01:44
Global News at 11 Okanagan
UPDATE: Fire crews getting upper hand in Kaleden fire
02:34
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon Inventor opens his workshop doors to the public
02:30
Global News at 5 Okanagan
How to call in sick to work with ‘World Cup Fever’
00:44
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Video of wildfire south of Oliver
17:38
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Jul 16 Top Stories
03:03
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A recap of some of the events that took place this past weekend in the Okanagan
02:26
Global News at 5 Okanagan
How to stay cool during the heatwave
17:21
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Jul 13 Top Stories
02:21
Global News at 11 Okanagan
500 hectare blaze east of Kamloops now a smoldering grass fire
01:36
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Early morning shooting in Kelowna motel
02:30
Global News at 11 Okanagan
The 10th annual Armstrong Metal Fest kicks off with a very loud bang
02:22
Global News at 11 Okanagan
The 6th annual Accordion Get-Together entertains audiences at the Riverside R.V. Park in Enderby
15:54
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Jul 12 Top Stories
