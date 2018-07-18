BC Wildfire July 18 2018 2:10pm 00:26 Lightning causes shrub fire in Vernon A Vernon resident captured video of this hedge fire along East Hill in Vernon. The fire, located near 25th Avenue and 14th Street, was quickly extinguished by neighbours and fire crews. Shrub fire in Vernon caused by lightning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4338880/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4338880/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?