Feature July 17 2018 6:49pm 00:40 Okanagan mom steps on used needle An Okanagan mom of three young girls stepped on a used needle while visiting Kin Beach near Vernon. The mom says she doesn't know yet if she's been infected with a communicable disease. Okanagan mom steps on used needle during beach trip