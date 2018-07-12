Global News at 11 Lethbridge July 12 2018 8:19pm 02:01 Lethbridge College expanding research capabilities Lethbridge College says it has one of the most advanced waste-processing systems in the world. Matt Battochio examines ongoing research at the institution. Lethbridge College expanding applied research capabilities <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4329272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4329272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?