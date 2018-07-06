Global News at 5 Okanagan July 6 2018 8:46pm 02:26 Electric bikes may be life savers Electric bikes are now being used for search and rescue in the Okanagan. The bikes, according to Central Okanagan Search And Rescue, have already paid dividends in helping find and rescue people. Electric bikes called a boon for search and rescue team <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4318201/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4318201/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?