Global News at 11 Lethbridge July 6 2018 7:55pm 01:41 62 year-old referee showcases value of volunteerism Over 2,000 athletes are in Taber this week for the Southern Alberta Summer Games. And as Matt Battochio explains, one woman is showcasing what it means to be a volunteer.