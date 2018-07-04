Lethbridge Police Service initiative will bring ‘HEAT’ down on criminal activity
The Lethbridge Police Service is currently in the conceptual phase of a new initiative that will work to target crime ‘hot spots’ across the city. With aims to help alleviate dense criminal activity in all areas of Lethbridge, this ‘High Engagement Action Team’ (HEAT) initiative will involve staffing LPS with up to six extra officers that will be dedicated to responding solely to crimes or arising situations within these hot-spot areas.