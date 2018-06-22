Global News at 5 Okanagan June 22 2018 9:18pm 01:43 Beekeeper alarmed by honeybee deaths A beekeeper in Vernon is sounding the alarm after finding hundreds of dead bees outside a hive. Jules Knox reports on the possible poisoning. Vernon beekeeper alarmed about hundreds of dead honeybees <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4292712/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4292712/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?