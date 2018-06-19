Global News at 11 Okanagan June 19 2018 8:26pm 01:26 Flood-ravaged Willowbrook residents hit with whopping tax hikes Residents in the small community of Willowbrook near Penticton are still recovering from flood waters and now they’re being hit again. This time in the pocketbook. Shelby Thom reports. ‘It’s a perfect storm of discontent:’ flood-ravaged Willowbrook, B.C., residents hit with whopping tax hikes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4284703/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4284703/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?