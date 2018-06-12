Global News at 11 Okanagan June 12 2018 8:50pm 02:18 A new firefighting themed ciderhouse opens in West Kelowna Truck ’59 Ciderhouse is West Kelowna’s newest and only cidery. Community Reporter Shay Galor visited the new venue for a lesson in crafting fine local cider. West Kelowna’s first cidery opens its doors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4270667/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4270667/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?