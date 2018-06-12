Global News at 11 Okanagan June 12 2018 8:41pm 01:46 Okanagan gas stations run dry A growing number of Okanagan gas stations have run completely out of gasoline. As Megan Turcato reports, one oil giant is confirming a supply shortage in parts of British Columbia. Lack of fuel at several Okanagan gas stations due to supply shortage: Suncor <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4270654/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4270654/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?