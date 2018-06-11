Global News at 5 Okanagan June 11 2018 2:04pm 00:44 Kelowna single vehicle crash on morning commute A single-vehicle crash near Dilworth Centre was quite the sight for passing motorists on Monday morning. Morning commute crash quite the sight in Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4266890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4266890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?