Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Commentary
Trending
Sports
Video
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
View full results
More Videos
Sales and interest strong at major condo development in downtown Kelowna despite controversial speculation tax
02:21
West Kelowna resident taken to safety, private bridge over McDougall Creek to be removed
01:07
Mission Hill Winery fire
00:58
Crews get upper hand on grass fire near Mission Hill Winery
00:10
Okanagan wineries concerned about a slower wine-touring season due to road construction work
02:17
Update on Mission Hill fire
01:57
Canadian Forces sandbagging Okanagan Lake
01:58
Video Home
01:45
Global News at 11 Okanagan
North Okanagan packing plant aiming to open by end of summer
01:37
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Sportsmens Bowl flood evacuees feel left in dark, evacuated for 1.5 months
03:13
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Local Golfer Gets Golf Exemption for GolfBC Championship
02:01
Global News at 11 Okanagan
An upcoming event in Penticton hopes to raise awareness and funds to combat depression
02:29
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Matthew Foerster sentenced for killing Taylor Van Diest
01:28
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Marie Van Diest reacts to Matthew Foerster’s second degree murder sentence
01:31
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Crown counsel reacts to Matthew Foerster’s second degree murder sentence
03:56
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Community Reporter Shay Galor recaps some Okanagan events from the past weekend and highlights upcoming festivals.
02:32
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A local Kelowna artist and author debuts his new children’s illustration book
02:14
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Matthew Foerster to be sentenced again for killing Taylor Van Diest
02:17
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan residents join Canadians across the country to speak out against the federal government’s decision to spend billions on the Kinder Morgan pipeline
01:56
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Could a mega marijuana production facility revive a small Okanagan town?
00:54
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Community member says Armstrong lost its innocence after Taylor Van Diest murder
01:31
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna hosts fiddle festival
02:04
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Search for missing Vernon man about to expand
01:38
Global News at 11 Okanagan
RCMP continue to investigate fatal Vernon area house fire
01:11
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Ground search underway for missing Vernon man after vehicle found
01:28
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Foodbank looks more like grocery store in Kelowna
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Gas prices have some British Columbians changing their travel plans
02:35
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Grieving parents from around the Okanagan lean on one another at a monthly support meeting as they cope with the pain of losing their children
01:46
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Mother of Penticton teen speaks out after a woman is charged in his death
02:18
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Puppies with a connection to the massive Williams Lake dog seizure in Williams Lake up for adoption in Kelowna
01:52
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Shuswap Lake may be peaking early this year
01:43
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan family’s cherished mementos damaged in Osoyoos flood waters
02:11
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kin Race Track ruling could mean no more racing
00:20
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Grass fires branch off below Mission Hill Winery, threatening homes Saturday evening
00:10
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Crews get upper hand on grass fire near Mission Hill Winery
02:32
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Brisk business as One Water Street development launches sales on second tower in downtown Kelowna
02:07
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Despite calling homelessness a ‘crisis,’ City of Penticton rejects homeless housing project
01:54
Global News at 11 Okanagan
BC Housing reacts to Penticton rejecting homeless housing project
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
Global National Mandarin
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive