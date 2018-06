The Okanagan man who killed an Armstrong teen on Halloween 2011 was back in court on Monday. Matthew Foerster was originally convicted of first degree murder but appealed that conviction. He then pleaded guilty to the second degree murder of 18-year-old Taylor Van Diest. As Megan Turcato reports, he’ll be back before the judge on Tuesday to find out how long he must wait before he’s eligible for parole.