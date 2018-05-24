Global News Morning May 24 2018 6:51am 05:03 Conservation groups keep the good work flowing We check in with local conservation groups who’ve banded together in Brookfield, NS to help restore the endangered Atlantic Salmon population on the Stewiacke River. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4228053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4228053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?