Global News Morning May 22 2018 6:22am 05:52 Talking Ticks with lyme disease support group We chat with Donna Lugar of the of the Nova Scotia lyme disease support group about the rising numbers of the disease across Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4222903/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4222903/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?