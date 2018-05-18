Global News Morning May 18 2018 7:22am 05:19 Victoria Day Weekend cocktail recipes We check in with Shane Beehan, friend of the show and head bartender at Lot Six, to whip us up a cocktail for the unofficial kickoff to summer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4217229/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4217229/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?