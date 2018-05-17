National centre launches funding campaign for Ottawa-based LGBTQ museum

The Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity launched plans and a fundraising campaign Thursday to build Canada’s first museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history, stories, art and culture of LGBTQ2+ people. The museum, which would be located in Ottawa’s developing LeBreton Flats neighbourhood, would be among the first of its kind in the world. The centre said it needs to raise $10 million to make the museum a reality and open its doors by 2021.