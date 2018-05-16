Sports May 16 2018 11:42pm 01:44 Toronto pub dubbed ‘Little Winnipeg’ for Jets playoff run It’s a small Parkdale bar with a big following for WInnipegers who want a piece of home. Now Manitobans cram into the bar to celebrate the province’s NHL team. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4214312/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4214312/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?