Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 15 2018 5:45pm 01:24 Decision Ontario: Party leaders react to new Ipsos-Global poll Ontario’s political party leaders are reacting to a new Ipsos-Global poll that shows Andrea Horwath and the NDP are on the rise. Alan Carter reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4210948/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4210948/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?