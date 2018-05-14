Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 14 2018 6:15pm 02:17 New mobile emergency alert system too startling for some The new emergency alert system sounded on many people’s phone across Ontario after an 8 year old boy went missing. But many found it too loud and distracting. Kamil Karamali tells us more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4208181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4208181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?