Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 14 2018 5:47pm 01:51 How to guard against spy cameras Two spy cameras have been discovered inside public washrooms in two Toronto restaurant locations in the past week. Spy camera detectors can be used if you feel your privacy is in question. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4208060/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4208060/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?