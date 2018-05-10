Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 10 2018 8:18pm 03:46 20% of women experience maternal mental health issues While Mother’s Day is just around the corner, it’s not a happy occasion for everyone. Su-Ling Goh tells us how a program at an Edmonton hospital helps address maternal mental health concerns. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4201731/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4201731/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?