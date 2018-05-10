Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 10 2018 8:30pm 02:33 Global Edmonton weather forecast: May 10 Meteorologist Jesse Beyer has our seven-day weather forecast starting Thursday, May 10. There’s some lovely weather coming our way! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4201730/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4201730/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?