Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 9 2018 8:49pm 02:07 Serge Lajoie: hot free-agent hockey coaching commodity Serge Lajoie led the U of A hockey bears to a national championship in March but was out of a head coaching job in April. As John Sexsmith reports, Lajoie is searching for the perfect gig.