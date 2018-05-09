Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
May 9 2018 8:49pm
02:07

Serge Lajoie: hot free-agent hockey coaching commodity

Serge Lajoie led the U of A hockey bears to a national championship in March but was out of a head coaching job in April. As John Sexsmith reports, Lajoie is searching for the perfect gig.

