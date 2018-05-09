Global News at 5 Edmonton May 9 2018 6:59pm 02:02 Edmonton woman killed fled Senegal with children A 41-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife in the Strathearn neighbourhood. Quinn Ohler has more on family’s past. Edmonton murder victim fled Senegal with children; estranged husband charged <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4198783/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4198783/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?