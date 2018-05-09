Global News at 6 Toronto May 9 2018 6:20pm 01:27 Mistrial declared in murder trial of Calvin Nimoh After much deliberation, the judge declared a mistrial after it was learned that members of the jury received information from outside court. Catherine McDonald has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4198618/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4198618/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?