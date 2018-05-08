Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 8 2018 8:23pm 02:17 Children in crisis: When youth struggle with mental illness Two Edmonton mothers share their stories about trying to help their boys with mental health struggles navigate the system. Kim Smith has more. Children in Crisis: What happens when a child needs emergency care for a mental health breakdown? <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4196344/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4196344/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?