Politics May 8 2018 9:53am 01:18 Kathleen Wynne tells Doug Ford: ‘I haven’t lost my way’ Answering a question Doug Ford put to her in Monday night’s debate, Kathleen Wynne said “she hasn’t lost her way” and that she learned very young to give back to society. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4194237/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4194237/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?