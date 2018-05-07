Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 7 2018 6:33pm 01:42 Test of new national public alert system is hit and miss Mon, May 7: The new national public alert system sent a test warning to all compatible mobile devices in Ontario on Monday, but many people say they didn’t get the alert. Tom Hayes has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4192998/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4192998/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?